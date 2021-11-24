BTS receives one nod at Grammy Awards 2022 nominations, angry fans say they got ‘robbed’

South Korean boy band BTS, who recently made headlines for winning three awards at the American Music Awards 2021, has received just one nomination at the Grammy Awards 2022. After the nomination announcement was made, BTS fans tweeted about being disappointed.

BTS got a solo nomination for the pop duo/group performance category for the second time. The band's hit number, Butter, is nominated alongside Doja Cat and SZA’s Kiss Me More, Coldplay’s Higher Power, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s I Get a Kick Out of You and Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s Lonely.

One fan tweeted, "I am so glad I didn't stay up late waiting for the Grammy nominations. BTS was robbed.”

Read More: BTS become first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the AMAs

BTS' hit song, Butter, that spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, was not nominated for the Best Song category. One disheartened fan pointed this out and wrote, “I am so happy for the Grammy nomination @BTS_twt got but also so angry Butter didn't get nominated for the best pop song. Like WHAT OTHER SONG EVEN REACHED ITS LEVEL? I guess that's what is expected from scammys." While another one wrote, “I feel so angry again they used BTS and army, they left them on screen for 50 seconds. Butter has broken records and only got one nomination? I AM OUT OF THIS. #BTSxARMY @BTS_twt."

Hoping for the group to win, one fan said, “They only got one nomination what it's far from being enough. Butter after breaking all records didn't get nominated to the best song so? I really hope that they win the Grammy for best duo/group for the sake of the Grammys academy!”

Last year, BTS got nominated in the pop duo/group performance category for their track Dynamite. The award was presented in March this year. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me won in that category.