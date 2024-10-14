BTS' RM slams 'annoying b*stards' after Jimin gets scammed by comedian Lee Jin Ho for 100 million KRW

BTS leader RM appears to be furious as he unleashes his anger in a social media post expressing frustration, hours after BigHit confirmed a recent controversy involving fellow member Jimin, who was scammed by comedian Lee Jin Ho for an estimated 100 million KRW. Although Namjoon didn’t mention or call out the comedian directly, his sharing of pointed lyrics from his recent album seems to address Jimin’s incident. BTS Jimin gets scammed by comedian Lee Jin Ho for 100 million KRW(Pic- BigHit (via X))

RM slams ‘annoying ba*tards in the world’

Despite their limited and highly supervised social media presence, BTS members never fail to support one another, often in wonderfully cryptic ways—something fans absolutely adore. Right now, the fandom is going gaga over RM after the rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share a snippet of his song "Groin" from his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong People.

The lyrics he highlighted, "There are so many annoying ba*tards in the world, so what? Just keep going your own way; there are so many clueless bastards in the world," has fans believing it was a veiled response to the ongoing scandal surrounding the group member.

Earlier addressing the viral fraud claims, BigHit, BTS’ agency confirmed in a brief statement that, “Jimin indeed suffered financial damage. All he did was write a promissory note and lent it to Lee Jin Ho.”

BTS’ Jimin got ‘scammed’ by comedian Lee Jin Ho

Jimin, currently serving in the South Korean military, is said to have lent ₩100 million KRW (around $74,100 USD) to comedian Lee Jin Ho in 2022. The issue grabbed attention when Lee recently admitted to having a gambling problem, which fueled his need for the loan. His confession went viral after he revealed borrowing large sums from several celebrities, using excuses like urgent tax payments or family emergencies to get the funds.

While Jimin was not the only one to get scammed, he was likely the kindest, repeatedly extending the repayment deadline even after realizing the comedian had no intention of paying him back, according to reports. Even after knowing that he had been duped, the Promise singer showed mercy and gave the comedian 10 years to repay the money. Other victims include Knowing Bros co-star Lee Soo Geun and former Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon. In the wake of these revelations, Knowing Bros confirmed Lee Jin Ho's departure from the show.