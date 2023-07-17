Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS' J-Hope reacts after Suga asks him about his 'six-month plan' post discharge from military in new Suchwita teaser

BTS' J-Hope reacts after Suga asks him about his 'six-month plan' post discharge from military in new Suchwita teaser

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 17, 2023 03:21 PM IST

The new episode of Suchwita is pre-recorded. J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean military. He is the second BTS member to enlist for military duty.

BTS rapper J-Hope will be the next guest in fellow group member Suga's chat show Suchwita. BangtanTV on Sunday posted a teaser from episode 14 of the show. The video gave a partial glimpse of J-Hope arriving on the show's set with a gift. Suga teased him, "Instead of sneaking in today, he came as an official guest." J-Hope replied, "I finally get to come here." (Also Read | Jin teases J-Hope for 'copying contents' in letter for fans from military; BTS ARMY reacts)

BTS' Suga and J-Hope in a still from Suchwita teaser.
BTS' Suga and J-Hope in a still from Suchwita teaser.

Suga asks J-Hope about his plans

In the nearly one-minute-long teaser, Suga asked J-Hope about his plans. Suga said, "Being the type who needs to plan everything, I heard you already have a six-month post-discharge plan. Spill all the details today. It's better to give out spoilers here than anywhere else." Laughing, J-Hope asked him, "Should I tell you everything?" Suga replied, "Just do it."

Suga and J-Hope talk about J Cole

Suga then talked about a string of things. He asked, "J-Hope's plan for BTS' chapter 2?" J-Hope said, "Yes." Suga continued asking on several topics including "Lollapalooza (its behind the scenes)". He also said, "Tell us about J Cole." Suga teased J-Hope, "You seemed like a total pop star during the listening party (behind the scenes of the listening party)."

Suga and J-Hope dance on Suchwita

The two BTS members also did some dance moves on the show. Suga and J-Hope also sang the happy birthday song for the latter. The brief video ended with J-Hope saying, "I should come here more often. Can I be on the show again?" The episode will air on July 19 at 10 pm KST (6.30 pm IST).

J-Hope serving in military

Currently, J-Hope is serving in the South Korean military. After Jin, J-Hope became the second member of BTS to enlist for his mandatory military duty on April 17. Other members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

BTS had announced a break from group activities in June 2022. The members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out