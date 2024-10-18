BTS Suga’s scandal is ‘ridiculous’: Fans blast Knetz after Stephen Colbert mocks DUI in viral video

American comedian Stephen Colbert recently poked fun at BTS member Suga’s recent DUI scandal on his late-night show. Suga publicly apologized after being caught riding an electric scooter while under the influence. He was fined for the incident, which sparked a major controversy in South Korea, with some even calling for him to step down. American comedian Stephen Colbert pokes fun at BTS Suga's DUI

A clip of Colbert’s commentary has gone viral, dividing fans. Many are criticizing the obsession of Korean netizens (Knetz) with turning idols' private lives into public scandals. Colbert humorously expressed surprise that a license is required to drive an E-scooter in Korea.

On the October 17 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host, comedian, and political commentator, during his "What’s Going on Over There?" segment, cracked a joke that left his in-studio audience laughing, but not everyone outside the show was amused. Colbert, who has hosted BTS twice on his show, was once again discussing bizarre news that made global headlines.

One headline that caught his attention was the recent controversy involving Daechwita rapper Min Yoongi (Suga), where Colbert described how Suga apologized for his actions and mocked the South Korean media for treating him like a criminal.

“There is a scandal as Suga from the K-pop boyband BTS has apologiSed for driving an electric scooter while intoxicated,” Colbert said reading out the report loud. “For which he was not only fined but also had his license revoked. Wait a second, wait! Koreans need a license to drive one of these?” He continued, before adding, In New York, you will see them ridden down Broadway by a baby eating a turkey leg.”

ARMYS fume at Knetz over DUI scandal

The clips soon went viral online, but surprisingly, the host wasn’t the target of criticism this time. Instead, fans were upset with the South Korean media and netizens for blowing the controversy out of proportion. They argued that the issue, which could have been handled privately, forced the idol to publicly apologize in front of cameras, leaving him feeling “humiliated.”

“K-pop stans literally called and treated him a murderer, while Korean media trying to destroy him completely, over what the world takes as a JOKE,” a person commented. “Imagine the laugh that would come, if Stephen also mentioned they put him through a photoline over this. South Korea is a sad joke,” another said.

Fans expressed their frustration, pointing out that riding a kickboard is common in other countries, and they vowed never to forgive those who slandered the rapper.

ARMYs called out Korea for punishing Suga, claiming that even the U.S. “makes more sense” in such situations. What do you think? “SK's laws & media being a joke for theinternational audience,” one more added. “exactly! tell them how ridiculous this whole "scandal" is.”

On September 30, the Seoul Court issued a summary order of a fine of ₩15.0 million KRW (about $11,200 USD) for driving under the influence after Suga’s blood alcohol level was found at 0.227% at the time he was caught driving under influence, resulting in his license being revoked.