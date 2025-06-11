BTS’ Taehyung misses his fellow soldiers, shares throwback pics in uniform day after military discharge

Fans of BTS star Kim Taehyung aka V were ecstatic as he was finally discharged from the South Korean military after completing his mandatory service. On Tuesday, RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military, after which they headed to Chuncheon for a special event with fans. On Wednesday, V shared many new pictures from his time in the service, many of which showed him in a military uniform. (Also read: BTS' RM and V complete military service, promise concerts 'real soon', fans erupt in joy) BTS' V dropped a number of pictures from his time during the military service.

BTS' V's latest Instagram post

In one of the pictures, V was seen reading a book while sitting on a chair, dressed in a military uniform. In another picture, he was seen inside a car taking a selfie in his uniform. A second picture showed V standing with several other members of the service in a line of duty. V was also seen clicking a selfie in a basketball court, and showed off his bulked-up physique in another picture from the gym. In the caption, V wrote: “Love me tete."

Take a look at his post here:

About his military discharge

RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday after mandatory service. RM and V enlisted in December 2023. They served as members of the 15th Infantry Division Military Army Band and the II Corps Special Duty Team, respectively.

V said to the fans and media, “To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer, and we will return with a really cool performance.” At the Churcheon event, RM treated fans to a saxophone performance of the Case Closed (Detective Conan) soundtrack while V stood beside him with a big smile on his face and two flower bouquets in his hands.

Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged on June 11. Suga will be the last BTS member to be discharged on June 21, marking the full group reunion of BTS.