BTS' V has the sweetest surprise for fans on his birthday, drops adorable video. Watch

BTS fans aka ARMY thought this year they would miss out on seeing their favourite, Kim Taehyung aka V, celebrating his birthday as he is enlisted in the military. V turned 28 on Saturday. On the special occasion, the singer's agency dropped a special pre-recorded video of the birthday boy. Also read: BTS V soothing vocals for emotional duet Wherever U R with UMI touches hearts BTS V is celebrating his 28th birthday on Saturday.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's birthday video

The video is available on the official X account of BTS. In the video, V is seen walking down the street. As the location seems to be somewhere in London, V aka Kim Taehyung was wearing warm clothes. Looking at the camera, he said in Korean and laughed, “Hello today is my birthday! Ha ha ha."

Fans react to V

The brief video was shared with the hashtags ‘hello today is my birthday’, ‘from V’, ‘present that I prepared in advance’ and ‘surprise’. Reacting to it, a happy fan wrote in the comment section, “So precious.”

“Thank you for preparing this beautiful gift for us, we miss you Taehyung,” said another fan. Yet another wrote, “So happy he filmed this in London. A surprise video for us to shown on his birthday He’s such a sweetheart Happy Birthday Precious Taehyung. May all your dreams come true. Stay happy, healthy, warm. We love you so much.”

V drops Wherever U R

A few hours ago, V treated fans with a new song, titled Wherever U R. He collaborated with UMI for the heartwarming track that is perfect for the holiday season. The lyrical video for the romantic duet song explores one's yearning for love and talks about the absence of one's loved one. It has both English and Korean lyrics. Talking about collaborating with V, the American singer said, "I'm hoping, since he's leaving, when people listen to this song, they can think of him.”

Kim Taehyung's 28th birthday

On the other hands, fans have turned V's birthday into a festival across South Korea. Several fan clubs and fans have put up heartfelt wishes for the Love Me Again singer. While some fan groups organised birthday advertisements, others have simply painted Seoul purple. Several photos from the city are now doing rounds on the internet.

V enlisted in the military on December 11. Ahead of his enlistment, Taehyung wrote to fans on Weverse, “I think I'll miss you so much. Actually, I'm really sad that I can't make happy memories with my ARMY for the time being... I'll be back after 18 months of being healthy, so take care of your ARMY and if you're looking for something to be happy about every day, cheers! I'm here! I'll be back. And within 18 months, I've prepared a lot of things. Please look forward to it." Recently the first picture of V and RM from their military training camp site was shared online after The Camp, the official military website of South Korea, said that they won't be posting any more photos of BTS from the military due to an ongoing issue over IP.

