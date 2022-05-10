BTS' V steps out of his Seoul home to visit the countryside, tucks a flower behind his ear. See pics

BTS member V recently visited the countryside in South Korea and shared pictures. Taking to Instagram, V posted the photos as he clicked pictures of the flowers. (Also Read | BTS: Second part of track list for Proof unveiled, new song Run BTS revealed. See full list here)

In the photos, V wore a navy blue sweater and paired it with grey pants and sandals. He also accessorised with a brown belt and wore a mask.

In one of the photos, V is seen bending down and holding a flower. He tucked a yellow flower behind his ear in another picture. V had his back to the lens when the pictures were clicked. The singer also shared a picture of a dog peeking from behind a green gate.

BTS' V shared pictures on Instagram.

V posted photos of flowers on Instagram.

V shared the photos on Monday.

V's visit comes after his fellow BTS members RM and J-Hope shared pictures as they too spent their day outdoors. Recently, RM shared pictures on Instagram as he took a walk amid nature. The rapper posted several photos as he sat on huge rocks. He also gave a glimpse of himself as he sat in front of a store and enjoyed wine. Reacting to the picture, V had commented in Korean, "Where are you?" RM replied with mountain emojis.

J-Hope shared pictures as he posed in front of buildings. As translated by Instagram user btsweverse_translation, J-Hope captioned the post, "Adult’s look." V asked him too, "Where are you?" He replied, "Of course, I’m at home."

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. Recently, the songs of CD 1 and CD 2 were revealed. They include new as well as BTS' old songs.

The songs are Run BTS, Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Cypher PT 3, Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Singularity, 00:00, Euphoria, Dimple, Yet To Come, Born Singer, No More Dream, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Life Goes On, and Butter among others.

