Cassie Ventura's ex-makeup artist says she saw her ‘badly bruised’ around Diddy: ‘Scared just even talking about this’

A former makeup artist of Cassie Ventura said she saw the singer “badly bruised” while working with her and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. “We were always scared of Puff,” Mylah Morales told Extra, referring to Diddy. Cassie Ventura's ex-makeup artist says she saw her ‘badly bruised’ around Sean 'Diddy' Combs (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

“He’s a powerful person and we don’t know what would happen to us if we spoke out,” added Morales. “I’m scared just even talking about this, but I feel like somebody has to.”

Morales went on to say that she saw Ventura with a black eye and bruises in 2016, after she had an alleged altercation with Diddy. The same year, Diddy assaulted Ventura in the hallway of a hotel, which was caught on camera and recently revealed.

“I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye… and all I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days,” Morales said.

“I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn’t bring her to the hospital. We didn’t know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call?” she added.

‘If he was apologetic about it, he would mention her name’

On being asked about the abuse Ventura suffered, Morales said, “I did not know… but I witnessed it. I don’t even want to go back to it because it’s triggering.”

“All I witnessed was him walking into the room and saying, ‘Where the f–k is she?’ and I didn’t know what was going on… all I can think of was to get her out of there,” she added. “I was like, ‘I just woke up from a slumber,’ and next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just s–t. I don’t want to go back and think about.”

Morales said she is cooperating with law enforcement officials. Talking about Diddy’s video of beating Ventura, she said she knew “this day was coming.” Morales also dismissed Diddy’s apology video as “a PR stunt.”

“That’s ridiculous, he didn’t even mention her name,” Morales said. “And if he was apologetic about it, he would mention her name, but he didn’t. and that’s what I don’t understand. and I just feel like he, he’s a great, ‘Talented Mr. Ripley’.”