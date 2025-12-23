Christina Aguilera Christmas in Paris: Here are the free streaming options for the CBS holiday special

A new holiday concert special headlined by Grammy Award-winning singer Christina Aguilera aired this week. Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris premiered on Monday, December 22, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. It wasn't a typical seasonal TV event - the premiere was a big career milestone for Christina that marked the 25th anniversary of her holiday album “My Kind of Christmas.” How to watch Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris for free(Instagram/xtina)

For viewers who missed the broadcast - or don’t have cable - several streaming options are available, including free trials.

Where to stream Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris for free

The holiday program is available to stream through platforms offering trial access to new users:

Paramount+

FuboTV

DIRECTV

Hulu+ Live TV

Each service carries CBS programming and allows viewers to watch the special without charge during the trial window. Sling TV is also another option available with promotional pricing that may vary depending on the region and the plan. Viewers are advised to check trial terms before signing up.

What Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris features

The concert was filmed in Paris in front of a limited audience. The "Genie in a bottle" singer’s performances were staged above the Musée du Quai Branly, Variety reported. The Eiffel Tower can also be seen in the background. It was styled as a glowing Christmas installation rather than a standard skyline shot.

For the holiday special, Aguilera performed tracks from her 1999 holiday album My Kind of Christmas - released 25 years ago - alongside other songs from across her broader catalogue. The setlist leant mainly toward familiar material, but with a live, concert-style presentation.

Costume changes are part of the staging, though the production avoids heavy spectacle. Guest appearances included Sheila E. and French singer Yseult - both featured during collaborative segments.

Between performances, the special includes short interludes filmed across Paris. These moments touch briefly on themes of motherhood, artistic longevity, and reinvention, without turning into extended interviews.

Why Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris stands out

Rather than announcing a new album or tour, the program functions as a retrospective tied to a specific point in Aguilera’s career. The Paris setting is used sparingly, and the emphasis remains on live vocals and stripped-back performances. For viewers looking for a holiday broadcast that is music-led and low on narration, the special fits neatly into that space.

Those who missed the initial CBS airing can stream the full special on demand through participating platforms while free trials remain active. No additional episodes are planned. The concert is a single, standalone release.