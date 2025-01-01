Christina Aguilera slams critics who left hateful comments about her appearance, ‘No one deserves…’

Christina Aguilera clapped back at haters who had mean things to say about her. Taking to social media on New Year's Eve, the 44-year-old shared a video montage of herself that features a slew of hate comments about her appearance. The Candyman singer set her post to audio about ignoring one's haters and explained in the caption that “no one deserves an explanation” about one's appearance or life. Christina Aguilera shuts down critics who left mean comments about her appearance (Instagram)

Christina Aguilera slams haters who left rude comments about her appearance

In the video shared on Instagram Tuesday, Aguilera shared countless rude comments about her appearance. From “fake” to “where is Christina?” the Genie in a Bottle singer faced strong criticism online. The video then transitions to snippets of her special moments from 2024, set to upbeat music about being self-confident.

“This year, doing something a little different,” she wrote in the caption. “This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE,” Aguilera went on, adding that “no one else can dictate who you are” and “no one deserves an explanation.”

The Beautiful hitmaker continued to say that she is now “evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect.” “Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first,” she added.

Aguilera also highlighted the importance of accepting the “difficult journey” that leads to acceptance. “I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better,” she added before concluding with, “Allowing yourself grace, patience and respect...”