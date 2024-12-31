2024's most viral moments: Moo Deng, Eras Tour, Kendrick vs Lamar and more

From Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo, to Raygun's controversial break dance routine at the Summer Olympics, 2024 was filled with some of the wildest moments in the internet's history. With New Year's Eve finally here, we will do a round-up of some of the most viral moments that captured everybody's attention: Here's a round-up of 2024's some of the most viral moments

Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake feud

While feuds between rappers are a common occurrence, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's emerged as one of the most talked-about feuds in the hip-hop industry. The Canadian artist sparked bad blood with the 37-year-old rapper with J Cole collaboration First Person Shooter. However, Lamar quickly fired back with Metro Boomin and Future's Like That. After weeks of heated tracks, Lamar broke the internet with his hit track Not Like Us, in which he accused Drake of being a “certified paedophile.” (Read More: Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud complete timeline…)

Moo Deng the baby pygmy hippo

Earlier this year, a pint-sized baby hippo called Moo Deng stole hearts with its oh-so-adorable antics. Living a carefree life at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in southern Thailand, the pygmy hippo shot to fame when one of its videos went viral on social media in September. (Read all about the viral sensation here: Meet Moo Deng, the viral baby hippo…)

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour

Pop sensation Taylor Swift wrapped up her record-breaking world tour, The Eras Tour, on December 8. The 35-year-old took her final bow in Vancouver, Canada, completing a staggering 149 shows in 51 cities across 21 countries. Dubbed one of the most monumental events in the music industry, the Eras Tour had a successful 21-month run, which began on March 17, 2023. The highest-grossing tour produced some of Swift's most viral moments, including the release of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department and its accompanying wardrobe changes. (Read More: Taylor Swift unveils new setlist for Eras Tour in Paris, adds TTPD tracks)

Hawk Tuah Girl

22-year-old Hailey Welch from Nashville, Tennesse, caused an internet frenzy with her “unhinged” bedroom advice. In a street interview that went viral on TikTok, Welch made a bold declaration on how to “make a man go crazy.” “Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?” she said, landing the nickname - the Hawk Tuah Girl. The internet personality has since made several celebrity appearances and even launched her memecoin, which sadly turned into a major disaster. (Read all about it here: Hawk Tuah Girl breaks silence after lawsuit filed over $HAWK memecoin crash)

Raygun's Olympic break dance routine

Australia's first-ever breakdancing Olympian, Rachael Gunn, AKA Raygun, shattered the internet with her eyebrow-raising routine, which earned her zero points at the Paris Olympic Games. Following the controversy surrounding her dance routine, which some claimed she performed “on purpose” to score zero points, the 37-year-old announced her retirement. (Read more: Who is viral Olympic breakdancer Raygun, earning zero points?)