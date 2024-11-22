Menu Explore
Coldplay Infinity Tickets on sale now: Here's how to buy, the conditions and more

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 22, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Coldplay's Infinity Ticket sale for their 2025 concerts began on November 22 at 12PM local time. Limited tickets priced at £20/$20/€20 will sell quickly.

The Infinity Ticket sale for Coldplay's 2025 have opened from Friday, 22 November at 12PM LOCAL TIME, from the links listed here. The links will redirect to BookMyShow website in India and the corresponding ticket-selling sites for other countries.

Chris Martin sings as Coldplay performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., October 8, 2024. REUTERS/Kent J. Edwards (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
Chris Martin sings as Coldplay performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., October 8, 2024. REUTERS/Kent J. Edwards (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Only a limited number of Infinity Tickets will be released, and they are likely to sell quickly, with demand outstripping supply. As of 12.30 pm, the queues are already running into lakhs. (Also read: Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Hotel rates go through the roof, much beyond New Year prices)

Infinity Tickets Prices:

Infinity Tickets will cost the equivalent of £20/$20/€20 each plus applicable taxes and fees and must be bought in pairs.

What will you get with Infinity Ticket?

The tickets will be randomly allocated and could be located anywhere in the venue - from the back row, to the floor, to seats in the lower and upper levels of the venue. Seat locations will not be disclosed until tickets are picked up in person with a matching photo ID at the box office on the day of the show. Any reselling or transfer of these tickets will result in a void with no refund.

What shows are Infinity Tickets for?

January 18, Mumbai: DY Patil Sports Stadium

January 19, Mumbai: DY Patil Sports Stadium

January 21, Mumbai: DY Patil Sports Stadium

January 25, Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

Comments

January 26, Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

About Coldplay

Coldplay, led by Chris Martin and popular for songs such as "A Sky Full of Stars", "Viva la Vida", "Yellow" and "Paradise" world over, will perform its second concert in Ahmedabad at the same venue on January 26.

The band, which also consists of guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, has always been known for its immersive live shows where they blend visual artistry with iconic music.

