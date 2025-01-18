Darshan Raval gets married to his 'best friend' Dharal Surelia. See pics

Singer Darshan Raval has embarked on a new journey in his life, tying the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia. To share the joyous news with his fans, Darshan took to social media, posting a series of adorable photos from the intimate wedding ceremony. Also read: Darshan Raval: I don’t want to show my vulnerabilities to my fans during my live performances According to her Instagram bio, Dharal comes with a background in architecture and design.

Darshan gets hitched

On Saturday, Darshan took to Instagram to share a series of wedding photos, beautifully capturing the magic of his special day with bride Dharal. The pictures showcase the couple radiating joy and love, dressed in stunning traditional attire, with their undeniable chemistry and affection for each other shining through in every frame.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “My best friend forever”. The post quickly went viral, catching the attention of social media users who promptly showered the newlyweds with love and best wishes. The comment section was inundated with heartfelt congratulatory messages and warm compliments.

One fan wrote, "Mummmyyy!!!!! I'm shivering uk whatt we knewwe evrything bttt was waiting ki tum kb post kroo," while another commented, "Bhgwaan ksmmm I'll. Cryyh." Other comments read, "Ohhh myyyyy godddddd," "No Nazar," "Congratulations raval wishing you happy and healthy married life”.

“The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived, and it couldn't have been more perfect! Watching you step into this beautiful new chapter of life fills my heart with joy. Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, and countless memories. You both deserve all the happiness in the world, and I’m so proud to call you my family . Congratulations to the most beautiful couple! Love you both to the fullest," wrote one.

What we know about Dharal Surelia

According to her Instagram bio, Dharal comes with a background in architecture and design. Dharal has studied at prestigious institutions, including CEPT, ETH, Babson, and RISD. She is an architect, design entrepreneur, and colourist, making her a versatile creative professional.

Meanwhile, Darshan is known for songs such as Jab Tum Chaho from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Main Woh Chaand from Teraa Surroor, Kheech Meri Photo from Sanam Teri Kasam, Chogada from Loveyatri, Kamariya from Mitron, Odhani from Made in China, Mehrama from Love Aaj Kal, Dil Julaha from Ludo, Kabhi Tumhe from Shershaah, Tere Siva Jag Mein from Tadap, Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Sahibaa from The Great Indian Family.