Delhi musician Sheil Sagar dies at 22 due to unknown causes

Sheil Sagar, a 22-year-old Delhi-based musician and singer died due to unknown causes, as per reports. The news of his death was confirmed on social media by his friends and musicians in Delhi. Sheil died on Wednesday. Read more: At Singer KK's cremation, family and friends bid an emotional farewell to beloved singer

Sharing the news of Sheil's death on Wednesday, his friend tweeted, “Today is a sad day... first KK and then this beautiful budding musician who had us in awe with his rendition of my favourite song #wickedgames.. may you rest in peace #SheilSagar.” Another Twitter user wrote, “R.I.P #sheilsagar, I didn't know him personally but I once attended his show and so I was able to connect with him and the phase he was going through as an artist, I really loved the way he made music , we lost a gem :) Please start supporting independent even every artist.”

Sheil became known within the Indian independent music scene in Delhi after his acoustic debut single, If I Tried (2021), Rolling Stones reported. His song had over 40,000 streams on Spotify alone. The musician followed that up with three more singles in 2021: Before It Goes, Still and Mr Mobile Man – Live, the report added.

According to the Rolling Stones report, Sheil played the piano, guitar and saxophone, and had a low-baritone voice, when he sang. He was also the former vice-president of the music society of Hansraj College.

On Thursday, santoor player Bhajan Sopori died at a Gurugram hospital following a prolonged illness, members of his family said. He was 74. “He was diagnosed with colon cancer last year in June. We admitted him to Fortis, Gurugram, three weeks back for immunotherapy treatment. It didn't work for him and his health deteriorated," his son Abhay told PTI. Sopori received multiple awards throughout his career, including the Padma Shri in 2004.

Several renowned music personalities died in 2022. Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on May 31 in Kolkata. He was 53. On May 29, Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed in Mansa, Punjab. He was 28.

Legendary santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma died on May 10 in Mumbai after a cardiac arrest. He was 84. Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri died in Mumbai on 15 February at the age of 69. Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, regarded as one of India's best-known singers of all time, died on February 6 in Mumbai after suffering from multiple organ failures.

