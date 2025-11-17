Did Akon roll through Mumbai crowd in a bubble so that fans could not pull his pants? Fans share hilarious reactions

Singer Akon concluded his India tour on a high note. The singer performed in Mumbai at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon on Sunday, which was a high-voltage night of his chart-topping hits. Now several videos from the concert have also emerged, and in one of them, the singer was seen inside a giant transparent bubble as he interacted with hundreds of fans who were present. Fans believed that this was done after many in the front row were shown pulling Akon's pants mid-song during the Bengaluru concert a few days ago. Singer Akon was inside a huge bubble during the Mumbai concert.

Akon in a bubble?

A fan shared a video of Akon inside the bubble and wrote, “This is how Akon had to perform in Mumbai so that no one pulls his pants!” Several fans commented with laughing face emoticons in the comments, while one said, “Looking very chammak chalo!” “I love akon but I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw him come out inside a huge ball last night,” said another fan on X.

What happened during Akon's previous concert in Bengaluru

It all happened during the November 14 performance of the singer where fans in the front row were spotted pulling at the singer’s pants mid-song, forcing him to repeatedly adjust them even as he continued performing. The incident triggered widespread outrage online, with many calling the behaviour “harassment” and an embarrassment for the city. Despite the disruption, Akon continued singing without stopping the show, a gesture many fans applauded

Talking about his shows in India, Akon had said in a press note, "India has always shown me so much love -- it's like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... it's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all. This tour is gonna be something special -- let's make history together!"