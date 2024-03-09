Did BTS' Jungkook furtively tease a new music collab? Eagle-eyed fans study his TikTok activity for answers

BTS fans can't catch a moment despite the septet being away from their music desks due to their military service obligations. Even with a group hiatus in place till 2025, the K-pop group's admirers haven't felt their absence in a long time due to the relentless incoming flood of content featuring the members. From V, aka Kim Tae Hyung, starring in multiple advertisements to fans anticipating his surprise music drop this March, BTS ARMYs have a lot on their plate. The massive influx could now possibly be topped off with an unprecedented Jungkook collaboration. On March 9, BTS' Jungkook logged into his TikTok and followed English artist Jacob Collier, leaving the fans in a daze and confronting the possibility of a new music collab. (YouTube / HYBE Labels)

Though March 9 is BTS Suga's birthday, the special day seems to be unloading heaps of gifts onto the fans instead. Snooping fans carefully studied Jungkook's TikTok account and spotted a fascinating anomaly when they noted his following count had minimally grown. Ostensibly, he checked into his profile, followed the Grammy-winning English artist Jacob Collier and dipped. Thereafter, his public profile reflected the development as the 236 accounts he was following previously met another addition.

Whom did BTS' Jungkook follow on TikTok?

His recent activity reflects a new addition to his following streak. The newest person on the list is the English songwriter-producer Jacob Collier. He previously shot to fame with popular split-screen music covers on YouTube. Three years later, in 2016, he debuted his album In My Room.

According to the Grammy Awards website, he's secured twelve nods throughout his musical career and won six. At the 66th Grammys (2024), he won the Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals award for his 2023 track In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning. He's even guest appeared for back vocals on prominent musicians' tracks like SZA's Good Days, which he also co-wrote, and Kehlani's Altar, again co-written by him. Coincidentally, he even lent backing vocals to the BTS and Coldplay collab song My Universe.

Is Jungkook's new music coming?

While one may view the fans as making a mountain out of a molehill, it's a commonly resurfaced tactic for music artists to incite their fanbase's excitement by dropping these tiny easter eggs now and then. It would be too early to settle down with a firm answer to the question, but it would also be ignorant to snub the possibility entirely.

Jungkook and international collaborations make for a pretty unbeatable pair. He's previously joined forces with Charlie Puth, The Kid LAROI, Central Cee, Usher, Justin Timberlake, Latto, Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake and others. He made his last music outing with his debut solo album, Golden, in 2023. Tapping into his fashion icon chops, he's also constantly pushed Calvin Klein campaigns as the American fashion house's brand ambassador.