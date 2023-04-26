Did Suga get '7' friendship tattoo on his chest? BTS ARMY says 'he always moves his shoulder while talking about it'

BTS members Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook revealed their '7' friendship tattoo several months ago. However, Suga's tattoo has remained a mystery as he hasn't spoken about it yet. Now, BTS ARMY took to Twitter and shared pictures of Suga saying that they have found his tattoo. (Also Read | BTS' Suga teases ARMY to locate his friendship tattoo) Did BTS members Suga get his '7' friendship tattoo on his chest?

In the photos, a section on Suga's chest has been highlighted and fans think that they have a lead now. Sharing a video and pictures, a fan tweeted, "Guys not to alarm anyone but I think I've found where Yoongi’s tattoo is." A comment read, "Here is Yoongi's tattoo and he's using skin colour patches to hide it." "I need y’all to listen to me. This is a skin-coloured patch his tattoo is there," said another fan.

A person wrote on Twitter, "He always moves his shoulder while talking about the tattoo." A Twitter user said, "I can't wait anymore to see it." A tweet read, "He thinks he is slick? I am familiar with his game." "Maybe that’s why Yoongi kept moving his right shoulder forward when someone asked him where the tattoo’s at," said another fan.

Last year, Suga talked about his tattoo during his Weverse live session. Suga had said, "Yes I got the tattoo but I won't let you know where it is, you should find it yourself. I really had no thought of getting a tattoo for my whole life but got it since the members got one."

He had also said, “I didn’t have confidence knowing my personality-- to not regret it, not get sick of it or like want to move it a bit to the side or something…But I don’t have any wish to get more. No more talking about the friendship tattoo.”

Suga released his first official solo album D-DAY. BTS agency BigHit Music had earlier said that the album marks the final chapter of a trilogy by the rapper's other moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, Agust D and D-2.

The album delves into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist. He will also hold a solo world tour, a first for any BTS member.

