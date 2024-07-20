Diljit Dosanjh's manager dismisses claims of non-payment by dancers: ‘Our official team never contacted…’

On Friday, a couple of allegations surfaced against actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's management for non-payment of dues. A couple of dance institute owners claimed that their dancers hadn't been paid for performing as background dancers on stage with Diljit during his recent Dil-Luminati tour across the US and Canada. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh gets surprise visit from Justin Trudeau at sold-out Canada concert, duo cheer ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’) Diljit Dosanjh on his Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit's manager responds

Diljit's manager, Sonali, responded to the allegations on Friday via a statement ascertained by News18. She said, “Our official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor who are presenting false narratives on social media. Rajat and Manpreet were not part of the Dil-Luminati Tour in any way.” Los Angeles-based choreographers and dance institue owners Rajat Batta and Manpreet Toor were the ones who levelled claims of non-payment against Diljit.

Rajat had penned a long note on his Instagram, which stated, "While we as a Desi Dance Community are really proud of a Desi Artist breaking glass ceilings and doing sold-out tours across North America... I still feel deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry. All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free...Desi Dance as an industry has become a lifeblood for artists and do a significant part in the entire ecosystem of the industry... while its choreography, stage performances, music videos, reels, to even promoting songs... It's an essential part of production and it's really disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continue to attribute to that culture. Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget.”

About the Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit is currently doing the Dil-Luminati Tour across the US, Canada, Europe, and his home turf of India. He's already performed across the US and Canada, and will perform in Delhi soon. He was even greeted personally by Canada Prime Minister Justin Tredau at his Toronto concert.