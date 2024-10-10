Diljit Dosanjh pauses Germany concert to pay tribute to Ratan Tata on stage: 'Bedaag apni life jee ke gaye'. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Europe in the middle of his Dil-Luminati World Tour. The singer, who performed in the UK recently, is now in Germany, where he was performing on Tuesday night hours after the death of Indian industrialist Ratan Tata. In a heartwarming gesture, Diljit paused his concert and paid tribute to the industry titan. A video of him talking about Tata from the stage has now gone viral. Diljit Dosanjh spoke about Ratan Tata's life at his concert in Germany

Diljit Dosanjh on Ratan Tata

A video of Diljit on stage pausing his singing to talk about Ratan Tata's life and death has been widely shared on social media. In the video, the singer addresses the crowd in Punjabi and Hindi and says, "You all know Ratan Tata. He passed away and I pay tribute to him. I felt necessary to take his name today because all his life, he worked hard. However much I read or heard about him, I don't remember him speaking ill of anyone. He always worked hard, did good work, and helped people."

Talking about lessons from the late Ratan Tata's life, Diljit adds, “Yahi zindagi hai (This is life). If we can learn something from his life, it is that we need to work hard, think good, help others. Bedaag apni life jee ke gaye woh (He lived his life without blemish).”

Diljit has been on tour for several weeks now, performing in the US and Europe. He will soon bring his Dil-Luminati Tour to India, starting with two back-to-back shows in Delhi on October 26-27. The singer is set to perform in half a dozen Indian cities after that all through December.

Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata, who was chairman of Tata Group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.