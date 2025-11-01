Diljit Dosanjh recalls singing at weddings for 2,000 as his father’s salary would run out by the 2nd of every month

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to raise awareness and funds for families affected by the recent Punjab floods. During the episode, Diljit opened up about his childhood struggles and his deep love and respect for his father. Diljit Dosanjh opens up about his humble beginnings on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Diljit Dosanjh talks about his father

Diljit revealed that he was just 10 or 11 years old when his parents sent him to live with his maternal uncle. He shared that he felt hurt because his parents hadn’t asked him before sending him away, and he could only meet them once every three or four months. The singer then spoke fondly about his father and his humble nature.

Diljit said, “My father worked in a government job; he was a ticket checker in roadways. He was like a saint who led a very simple life. He didn’t have many desires — just a bicycle, and he loved mangoes. Once he told me, ‘Beta, tumhe khane ko roti milegi, rehne ko ghar milega, baki jo zindagi mein karna chahe woh khud se kar sakte ho.’ (Son, you will have food to eat and a home to live in; whatever else you wish to achieve in life, you can do it on your own.) What more could I have asked from him? I love him dearly.”

He also recalled singing at weddings and birthday parties to support his family, as his father’s income would often run out by the 2nd or 3rd of the month.

Diljit shared, “After my first album was released, someone came to book me for a birthday party, and we performed there. After that, money started coming in, and it felt good because my father’s salary would finish early in the month. So I realised this work pays well, and God has been kind. After that, anyone who came to our office, we never let them leave empty-handed. Whether it was a wedding, birthday, or any function, we performed. We started with ₹2,000 per show and did countless wedding performances.”

About Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit released his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2003 under Finetone Cassettes, a division of T-Series. His popularity soared with the release of his third album Smile, produced by Sukhpal Sukh, which featured hit tracks like Nachh Diyan Alran Kuwariyan and Paggan Pochviyan Wale.

He made his Punjabi film debut with The Lion of Punjab in 2011. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, the song Lak 28 Kudi Da from its soundtrack became a massive hit. With blockbuster Punjabi films such as Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, and Sardaar Ji, Diljit soon became one of the most bankable stars in Punjabi cinema.

Diljit later ventured into Bollywood, impressing audiences with powerful performances in Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, Phillauri, Jogi, and Amar Singh Chamkila. He is now set to feature in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film is slated for release in cinemas on 22 January 2026.