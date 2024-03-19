Diljit Dosanjh shares unseen pics with ‘beautiful soul’ Ed Sheeran from his Mumbai visit. See post

Diljit Dosanjh, who performed with Ed Sheeran and made him sing in Punjabi for the first time during his Mumbai concert, shared new glimpses of his time spent with the singer. Taking to Instagram, Diljit treated fans with new photos featuring him and Ed Sheeran. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh shares video as Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi for the first time, performs Lover in Mumbai. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran performed together in Mumbai recently.

The photo showed Diljit wearing a denim jacket that he paired with a black T-shirt, denim pants and an orange-hued turban. Ed opted for a casual look. The last few pictures in the post featured the duo ruling the concert stage in Mumbai. Sharing the images, Diljit wrote, "@teddysphotos - Learnt so Much From Such a Beautiful Soul."

The concert was part of Ed's Asia and Europe Tour. During his performance, he shared the stage with a few popular Indian performers. Diljit made him sing the chart-busting track Lover in Punjabi with him.

Recently, Diljit shared a short clip on his Instagram and captioned the post, “@teddysphotos Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time. BURRAAAA Chak deya Ge.”

Ed also posted a video of their performance. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come."

Diljit is gearing up for Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is set to stream on Netflix from April 12.

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

