Discovered composer side of me during lockdown: Sunidhi Chauhan

While many Bollywood singers rue the changed scheme of things in the film music space, singer Sunidhi Chauhan loves working in the current times. “I continue to work on exciting projects that keep me fresh and motivated. I really enjoy this space and even more so with new music directors coming on the scene, who aren’t hesitant to experiment. It’s fascinating to be part of this ongoing evolution,” says the singer.

Though Chauhan is primarily known for her film music outings, she stared dabbling in independent music recently. “It was only during the lockdown in 2020 that I had some time to myself and decided to explore the independent music space, after almost two decades. The result of this new-found creativity was the release of Kuch Khwaab, which I recorded in August last year. The love the track garnered inspired me to make more such music. And, since then, there’s been no looking back. It’s been an enjoyable journey of self-discovery,” says the singer, who recently worked on a song, Ghar Aao Na, which helped her unearth another creative side of her, recently.

“I’ve worked so much with Salim-Sulaiman (composers) for film projects over the years, but this is the first time we did something new in the independent music space. This song has given me added motivation to keep going in this (indie music) direction. And, I’ve also started composing my own music. I discovered the composer side of me during the lockdown,” says Chauhan, who’s a mother to a three-year-old son, Tegh.

Ask her if he’s aware of her musical identity and if he ever sings with her, and Chauhan tells us, “Tegh has been travelling with from the beginning. He knows what kind of atmosphere he’s in. Even at home, we’re constantly listening to or talking about music. He sings whenever he wants to and tries to copy me.”

Interestingly, she’s also lost a lot of post-motherhood weight and now has a chiselled physique. “It feels amazing to be fitter. When you look good, you feel good,” says Chauhan, adding, “The lockdown gave me the time to get back to a fitness regime. I thoroughly enjoy working out, running and staying fit.”