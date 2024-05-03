Dua Lipa drops new album Radical Optimism, check out full tracklist

Dua Lipa released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, on Friday, May 3. With 11 tracks, it is her first full-length album in four years since Future Nostalgia in 2020. The 28-year-old singer released the album's lead single, Houdini, in November last year. Two more singles, Training Season and Illusion, followed in February and April 2024. It is co-produced by Danny L Harle, Kevin Parker, Andrew Wyatt, and Ian Kirkpatrick. Dua Lipa released her third studio album Radical Optimism on Friday(Dua Lipa)

Dua Lipa drops new album Radical Optimism

The Levitating singer first announced the album in a cover story with Rolling Stone earlier this year, where she explained how it follows the essence of adjusting to single life again after a breakup. “Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing,” she told the outlet at the time.

“It’s either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person,” she added. Reflecting on what the album truly “represents,” Lipa said, “It is that feeling of chaos and danger and unexpected things coming into your periphery and remaining calm in the face of it.”

Full tracklist of Radical Optimism

The standard edition of the album includes 11 tracks which are:

End of an Era Houdini Training Season These Walls Watcha Doing French Exit Illusion Falling Forever Anything for Love Maria Happy for You

Meanwhile, the Japanese edition includes three additional tracks-

Houdini (London sessions) Training Season (London sessions) Illusion (London sessions)

What is Radical Optimism about?

The One Kiss singer told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, “Radical Optimism, and the way that I see it, is this idea of rolling with the punches of not letting anything get you down for too long, of always seeing the positive side of things, of being able to grow and move forward and change your perspective regardless of what’s happening in your life.”

“Whether it’s heartbreak, whether it’s a friendship, whether it’s a relationship, whether it’s just growing and seeing things differently. I think it’s a big part of maturing and growing up,” she added.