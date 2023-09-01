Is this cat levitating? Video of kitty in tub baffles people

A video of a cat inside a tub has left people scratching their heads. Shared on Reddit, the clip shows the kitty playing inside the tub. However, the way in which the video is recorded, turns this unassuming scene into an intriguing optical illusion. Optical Illusion: Is this cat floating in the air? (Reddit/@fake_cheese)

The video is posted with a simple caption on Reddit that reads, “Cat on a ???” The clip shows a black cat inside a white tub. Throughout the video, the kitty twists and turns around. What makes the scene unusual is how it seems that the cat is not actually inside the tub but floating in the air.

Take a look at this optical illusion video featuring a cat here:

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 4,500 upvotes. The share has also received several comments from people. From sharing how baffling the video is to trying to explain it, people posted varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this cat-related optical illusion?

“I just see a weird moving void at the bottom of your tub,” posted a Reddit user. “In a bath or space,” joked another. “Way too much time was spent attempting to understand how the cat was ‘floating’ in the air,'” commented a third. “Wow, at first I couldn't tell, and it was amazing,” joined a fourth.

Some people also tried explaining what was actually happening in the video. Just like this individual who wrote, “They’re in a bathtub, and we’re looking straight down.”