Dua Lipa shows just how much she struggled to sit in her Golden Globes dress. Watch

Dua Lipa was undoubtedly the best dressed at the Golden Globes this year. The first time nominee and presenter was a dream on the red carpet in the custom made velvet Schiaparelli gown but had a tough time otherwise. The singer has now shared a video to show how difficult it was for her to sit in the fitted bustier dress and joked that she could have felt little more comfortable if there was a recliner in sight. Also read: Dua Lipa travels to India ahead of Christmas, shares pics from Rajasthan trip with friends. See post Dua Lipa was among the best dressed at the Golden Globe Awards.

Sharing the video and bunch of pictures in the dress, Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night - the only thing missing was a reclining chair.”

Fans react to Dua Lipa's outfit

Commenting on her post, a fan wrote, “When you wear your standing dress to a sit down event.” Another said, “Nooooooooo ohhhh Dua we love you even if you can’t sit properly! What dedication in the name of fashion.” A fan even dedicated her an award as a comment read: “and your award for most well managed dress”. A fan also joked, “No one tells DuDu to sit.” Another said in sarcasm, “It’s not an everyday thing though, sometimes beauty needs sacrifice.” A fan also pointed out, "The face once you sat," along with a laughing emoji and an ok sign.

Dua Lipa was a presenter at the Golden Globes for the first time and had also earned her first nomination for her song in the film Barbie. Her song Dance the Night was nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Golden Globe Awards. Dua Lipa had played the Mermaid Barbie in Barbie and chose to wear a mermaid gown for the Golden Globes.

Dua Lipa's India visit

Dua Lipa had recently flown to India to ring in the New Year. Sharing a note after her vacation in Rajasthan, she had written on Instagram, "I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!"

