Ed Sheeran remembers Bengaluru cops stopping his performance with cheeky Ranbir Kapoor reference: 'India, that was fun'

British singer Ed Sheeran captured the highlights of his recent visit to India - including one unsavoury one - in a fun video he posted on social media on Friday evening. Ed posted a Reel on Instagram with the caption, "India, that was fun! til next time." It included his concerts, meeting fans and celebs, and even being accosted by Bengaluru Police in the middle of his street gig. (Also read: Ed Sheeran ends India tour with electrifying Delhi NCR concert, says 'Hopefully, I’ll be back soon') Ed Sheeran's street performance in Bengaluru was stopped by cops earlier this month.

Ed Sheeran picks highlights of India trip

The video opens with Ed Sheeran talking to the camera from inside a car. "All the times I have been to India, I have only really been out in the evening, and it's been really controlled. So, I'm actually excited now to be out in the thick of it," he says. The footage is then interspersed with a montage of fans praising Ed's music, the singer enjoying Indian classical music, and doing a dry test run before going on stage.

Ed makes light of the Bengaluru incident

The highlight of the video, however, was Ed including the footage of his street performance being abruptly stopped by cops in Bengaluru. The singer even mocked the fiasco by including a meme on the issue with a video of Ranbir Kapoor's Jordan from Rockstar being similarly accosted by the police.

Fans expressed shock and delight at the singer making light of the incident and being aware of the meme. "OMG, you included the Bengaluru cops incident," one wrote. Another commented, “You gotta be kidding!! The Bengaluru incident meme !! Like what!! You saw that too.”

Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran was busking at Bengaluru's Church Street when police personnel interrupted and halted his performance, unplugging his equipment. After his performance was interrupted by the Bengaluru police, Ed took to his Instagram stories to clarify that it wasn’t a ‘surprise’ that he was playing there. His not read, “We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though..”

Fans react to Ed Sheeran

During a segment of Ed playing football against some children, the singer remarked how it was 'weird' of him to play against kids. The Reel included shots of the British singer riding an auto, playing cricket, and hanging out with Bollywood star John Abraham.

Later in the video, Ed mentioned butter chicken as the 'one Indian food he could have for the rest of his life'. One fan commented, "How beautifully you have captured the essence of our country." Another added, "Ed those snippets are everything I hope you know that! I can't wait to hear the whole Album with these masterpieces on them."

Ed Sheeran was in India for his Mathematics Tour, for which he performed in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong before wrapping things up in Gurugram. Sheeran's Mathematics Tour to India is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.