Eminem's ‘terminally ill’ mother Debbie Nelson dies at 69 after lung cancer battle

Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, has died after battling an advanced form of lung cancer. She was 69 at the time. A representative for the rap veteran confirmed to People that Nelson breathed her last Monday night in St. Joseph, Missouri. The news comes months after it was reported that she was “terminally ill” and would not survive for long. Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson died aged 69 after battling lung cancer

Back in September, multiple outlets reported that Nelson did not have long to live. “She is terminally ill with advanced lung cancer,” a source close to the Rap God hitmaker shared with In Touch magazine.

“There are not many options [for Debbie]. She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left],” the source added.

The late author was born in 1955 on a military base in Kansas to parents Betty Hixson and Bob Nelson. She grew up in a “large dysfunctional family,” according to her 2008 memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem. Her parents split when she was just 10, leaving her responsible for providing for her family of five as the oldest child.

Throughout her life, Nelson had a tumultuous relationship with the Not Afraid rapper, whom she welcomed in 1972 - two years after her marriage at 16 to Eminem's father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr.

At the time of Eminem's birth, Nelson was known as Debbie Mathers but reverted to her maiden name as her son had a breakthrough in his career. In his early career, the 52-year-old rapper accused his mother of being abusive and neglectful in his song Cleanin' Out My Closet.

Following the release of Eminem's 2002 hit, Nelson him for $11 million in a defamation lawsuit. Years later, in 2008, she considered reconciling with Eminem. “There’s hope for everybody,” she said at the time.

“It’s a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. It’s like a cashed check. It’s over, it’s done. You need to move on,” she added in her interview with The Village Voice.