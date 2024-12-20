Expert reveals cause of Diddy's ‘greyish’ appearance ahead of a ‘bleak’ Christmas

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs who is currently lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre still refusing to eat his meals as he waits for his trial scheduled for May 2025. In the latest episode of The DailyMail’s The Trial of Diddy podcast, prison expert Larry Levine revealed that the jail has a history of inmate violence and deaths and has reportedly been a source of concern for the mogul, with sources inside suggesting that his refusal to eat may be linked to ongoing paranoia about his safety. Moreover, he is also facing a “bleak” Christmas in jail, this year. Prison expert reveals Diddy faces a lonely Christmas in jail, with limited food options and concerns about inmate violence. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Expert dives into the reason for Diddy’s frail appearance

On the podcast, Levine said, “When he first got there, this is kind of normal because you're going through this transition and you're depressed. You don't know what's going to happen. Remember Diddy's got sh** on a lot of people. He does get a lot of people in trouble. People want to kill him.”

He continued, “So what if somebody on the outside knew someone that had a relative that worked in the prison and they put something in his food? A little bit at a time, then he gets poisoned, whatever it is, and it's early checkout for Mr. Puff Daddy. They kill him. That's another reason, another theory as to why he wasn't eating. He was afraid the food was poisoned or contaminated,” as reported by DailyMail.

During a recent appearance in court, reports described the disgraced music mogul as looking “astonishingly thinner” and “greyer” after spending three months in prison.

Expert reveals Diddy will have a lonely Christmas in jail

Levine, former inmate and founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants revealed that the Bad Boy Records’ owner will have a very lonely Christmas in jail as he will spend it in in Special Housing Unit or “the SHU”. He revealed on the podcast that the inmates are provided with “Christmas or holiday sacks” which contain goodies such as cookies, potato chips and candy. However, this goodie bag has reduced in size over the years.

Levine also explained that if Combs remains in the (SHU), he will have limited access to food, only able to receive what is available through the MDC commissary list. He described the sack as “plastic and it's almost like a big pillow and over the years it has shrunk.”

He further explained, “It's a bunch of crap that probably was purchased because it was out of date because the prison system sells you out-of-date stuff. And they're trying to act like they're doing the inmates a favour. I'm sure they'll give him something, but other than this mediocre holiday bag, there's not much more he's going to get.”

Moreover, Levine added that during the holiday season, court cases typically slow down, and inmates at the MDC are not being transported back and forth to court as usual. As a result, many prisoners are left to spend extended periods in their small, isolated cells, which often leads to feelings of depression and anger.

The prison expert said, “Prosecutors are on vacation. Judges are on vacation. Your lawyer, they're spending time with their families. They don't want to talk to you anyway. So you're just sitting there isolated and in a regular institution on a holiday.”

He added that some inmates may get visits from their loved ones which can increase tensions in the jail. Levine said, “There are so many people that are coming in to get a visit that they have to limit the amount of time in the visiting room. So that two-hour visit you might've normally got, it may only be 30 minutes long.” He continued, “This creates a lot of tension among the inmates where I've seen more fights break out during the holidays between inmates than any other time. And I'm talking based on my 10 years of experience at 11 different places — holidays are the worst!”