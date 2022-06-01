Fans and celebs get emotional at Vishal Bharadwaj's beautiful tribute for 'chota bhaiyya' KK

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Wednesday tweeted about the death of his close friend, singer KK. Calling KK his ‘chota bhaiyya (little brother),’ Vishal penned an emotional note on Twitter. KK died shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting a wave of tributes. Also Read: KK death news live updates: Mamata Bannerjee pays final respects as singer's body is brought to Rabindra Sadan

Vishal tweeted, “Mera chhota Bhaiyaa. Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break pehli film pehli kaamyaabi ek saath (My little brother. Out first break, our first film, our first success, all happened together). Maachis (Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji’s Pani Pani Re). Anginat lamhe, anginat yaadein, bepanah dard, bichhdey sabhee baari baari (Numerous moments, memories, pain and falling apart)." He also added a picture of KK.

Vishal Bardwaj on KK's death.

Actor Priyanka Chopra liked Vishal's post. One fan commented, “This is truly heartbreaking.” Another one said, “Maachis film to meri favourite filmon mein se ek hai (Maachis is one of my favourite films). I just loved your music and also all the songs including this song. Kk was the most purest soul." Another one said, “Extremely sad and shocking to loose such a wonderful person and voice. Big loss to world of Indian Music industry.” One user also wrote, “This post made me emotional,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respect to KK with gun salute in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time.

The 53-year-old singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital, an official said. His mortal remains will be taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and handed over to his family, who will then fly to Mumbai, he said.

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital, where he was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from his concert on Tuesday, police said. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and opened an investigation.

Born in Delhi into a south Indian family, the versatile singer began his career with advertising jingles and recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. His hits from the 2000s included Aankhon Me Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om and Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON