Fans defend Lady Gaga amid pregnancy rumours: ‘How disgusting it is to objectify her’

Fans have expressed their support for Lady Gaga after she addressed rumours about her pregnancy on TikTok. In the video, Gaga made a reference to Taylor Swift’s song Down Bad. A voiceover clip says, “I don’t have to find an aesthetic. I am an aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who’s going into Pinterest trying to type all these adjectives to describe me.” Fans defend Lady Gaga amid pregnancy rumours

A text written over the video says, “Not pregnant–just down bad cryin’ at the gym.” This is a line from Down Bad, a song that is featured on The Tortured Poets Department.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Gaga’s video was shared on X, where fans defended her.

‘How disgusting it is to objectify her’

“And this is why some of you need to stfu and stop commenting on womens bodies. She has a perfectly normal body. Bless her,” one user wrote in the comment section of the above video. “This is actually makes me very sad. I hope you realise how disgusting it is to objectify her every time she gains a little weight. She does see everything. I wanna give her the biggest warmest hug rn..,” another user said, while one wrote, “the fact that she even "has" to post this is so sad”.

“The fact that she even had to is incredibly sad. We need to do better as a community that is supposed to be rooted in kindness,” one user said, while another wrote, “the amount of sadness i felt immediately after seeing it……. i really hate some of y’all.” One wrote, “she's beautiful, the internet are such haters, anyway her eyeliner looks great”.

Even Taylor Swift came out in Gaga’s support, commenting on the TikTok video, “Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman.”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s relationship

Many social media users wondered if Gaga is pregnant after spotting some of her photos that gave them that impression. Gaga started dating tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky in 2020. Their relationship is reportedly going strong and the pair was even seen sharing a kiss at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. In fact, months before the pregnancy rumours, fans spread engagement rumours after Gaga was seen wearing a ring.

Gaga told MSNBC’s Morning Joe in 2020 that Polansky is the “love of her life.” “With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our co-founder Maya [Enista Smith], who I love so very much… they’re working with my… the love of my life on something for mental health,” she said at the time.

Recently, a source opened up about the pair’s romance. “She’s really into him!” the source told E! News, adding that Polansky and Gaga “are opposites of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her.” “He definitely cares a lot about Gaga,” the source said of Polansky.