Taylor Swift's French tour opens with splashy surprise: Swifties' drenched dream come true

Heavy showers disrupted Taylor Swift’s concert as she performed the first show of her Eras Tour in Lyon, France. The American singer-songwriter was performing at the Groupama Stadium. The stadium was packed with Swifties making this another one of Taylor’s sold-out shows. The Folklore singer continued to perform in her black and red body suit as it poured in Lyon during her concert. Taylor Swift performed during rain in Lyon, France(Getty Images)

‘We have officially had a rain show tonight’: Taylor as she continued singing in the rain

The grey cloud surrounded the stadium as Taylor’s concert was about to begin. As she kickstarted with Enchanted, slow sprinkles of shower began. When it was the Reputation Era’s turn, the rain turned into a full-blown downpour. According to USA Today, “We have officially had a rain show tonight and that is set,” said the Midnight Rain singer. “That is permanent. It doesn't matter if it doesn't rain again.” While the band was protected under the tents on either side of the stage as they continued, Taylor and her dance team tapped their feet in the rain. Tents also covered the VIP booths and production set.

Netizens reacted to videos of Taylor Swift dancing in the rain in Lyon, which surfaced on the internet soon after the concert. “REPUTATION UNDER THE RAIN OMGGG” One X user commented on a video of Taylor performing Reputation Era under the rain while another user commented, “Reputation should always be performed under the rain oml”. Another user wrote ,“This Queen Oh my God” while another wrote, “how does anyone not slip?”. Another user wrote “SHE IS SUCH A CUTE LITTLE POOKIE SO HAPPY TO BE HERE”

Taylor wishes Lyon a happy Pride Month

As June marks the World Pride Month, Taylor took up the opportunity to wish the French city a happy Pride Month during the Lover Era. “Happy Pride Month, Lyon '' exclaimed the 34-year-old singer as she sang You Need To Calm Down – a song she wrote as an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community. As she hit the notes to the song, the lights and decorations turned into a rainbow. The fans turned out in colourful ponchos and waved their hands as their wristwatches glowed with rainbow lights. According to Pinkvilla, the singer expressed that nature adding the rain to the concert gave a whole new meaning to rainbows.

The Tortured Poet’s Department composer is in the city for one more show before she heads to Scotland to continue her Eras Tour this weekend.