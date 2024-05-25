Lady Gaga ‘should be in prison’ because of this ‘irresponsible’ action: Netizens

Lady Gaga’s decision to continue performing during one of her concerts after she tested positive for coronavirus may cause her to lose some of her fans. Lady Gaga admits performing while COVID-positive(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 35-year-old singer spilled the tea during a live Q&A session held in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 23, before she watched her concert special titled Gaga Chromatica Ball, which aired on HBO.

After hearing her confession, some people even said that she “should be in prison” because of the unnecessary risks that she took to endanger her crew and many others.

However, according to People's report, The Bloody Mary did not specify which shows she performed after her diagnosis but confirmed that she performed five.

In the viral video, Gaga shared her diagnosis with her team, giving them the option to back out from the performances if they felt uncomfortable, but anyhow she went live.

“I just didn’t want to let all the fans down.” She rationalized her decision by saying that “the fans were all putting themselves in harm's way every day coming to the show.”

Netizens are mincing no words against the singer

An X (formerly Twitter) video clip showing Lady Gaga walking through the crowd at her shows led to one viewer commenting, “She should be in prison.”

Another echoed the same sentiment: “I don’t think this is something you can brag about…”

“This is not a flex,” one wrote.

“that is genuinely disgusting and un irresponsible…” another one noted.

While many questioned the mentality of making such a disclosure that invites “backlash because you’re putting the health and safety of not only yourself, but THOUSANDS of people at risk…”

Several netizens called her actions “so irresponsible” and labeled her “a disgrace.”

One x user even predicted that a “class action lawsuit” could be on the horizon.

“class action lawsuit incoming,” the user stated.

However one user dropped a fact-check post saying, “important context: 1. The places she has performed to required proof of COVID-19 vaccine in order to get the tickets. everyone was vaccinated. 2. the shows were in OPEN stadiums and she is hundreds of feet away from the audience. No reported cases from the tour.”