G-Dragon’s agency issues apology to fans over concert delay, cites 'safety' as reason

G-Dragon’s agency has issued an apology after the BIGBANG member arrived at his concert over an hour late. As reported by Soompi, his agency, Galaxy Corporation, cited "worsening weather conditions" as the reason for the delay. They said that it was a “measure taken for safety reasons, out of concern that using the stage equipment might endanger the audience”. (Also Read | Are G-Dragon and Han So-hee dating? Here's what their agencies have said) South Korean rap singer and songwriter Kwon Ji-Young, also known as G-Dragon (C) leaves after attending the Chanel Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection as part of the Fashion Week in Paris, on January 28, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP)(AFP)

G-Dragon’s agency issues apology over concert delay

On Saturday, a few hours ahead of G-Dragon’s first Ubermensch concert at the Goyang Stadium, Coupang Play announced that the show would start half an hour late due to worsening weather conditions. But the concert started "73 minutes" late "after it was originally scheduled to begin". Many concertgoers got angry at the delay as the show was held in an outdoor stadium.

Why G-Dragon's show was delayed

On Sunday, G-Dragon’s agency released a statement on why they had to delay the concert. "Hello. This is Galaxy Corporation. We are making a statement regarding the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Ubermensch] IN KOREA, presented by Coupang Play concert that was held on March 29. Due to worsening weather conditions (severe winds), the concert was delayed once for safety reasons, and then as an extension of this [original delay], the concert was delayed yet again," read their statement.

What G-Dragon's agency has said

His agency said that G-Dragon "kept an eye on the weather" since the afternoon. "This was due to the bad weather conditions before the concert, such as the subzero temperature and chill, the snow and windy rain that suddenly began falling in the morning, and the severe winds that followed starting in the afternoon. G-Dragon kept an eye on the weather and the cold at the venue all day, from his 2 p.m. soundcheck that day to his rehearsal [before the show]," it also added.

The statement concluded, “However, in spite of that, [the delays in the concert’s start time] were a measure taken for safety reasons, out of concern that using the stage equipment might endanger the audience. Just as we stated in our apology at the concert venue, we would once again like to thank and apologize to the fans who waited for the concert to start for a long time in the cold.”

G-Dragon will hold his second Ubermensch show at Goyang Stadium on Sunday evening.