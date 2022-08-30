Gippy Grewal says he and wife worked 3 jobs in Canada to fund music career: 'Delivered newspapers, cleaned, made bricks'

Gippy Grewal has had a very successful career in the Punjabi film and music industry since he released his debut studio album, Chakk Ley, in 2002. However, before finding fame and money, Gippy worked three jobs in Canada to fund his music career. Supporting him in this was his wife Ravneet Kaur, who also did multiple jobs like him. Also Read| Gippy Grewal says Punjabis don't like it when actors use fake beards to appear Punjabi, praises Aamir Khan

In a recent interview, Gippy shared that he used to make 700 to 800 Canadian dollars every month while he worked in the country and that he would have been happy enough even if he found a job as a light man or a spot boy in the film industry with the same payment. Recalling those days of struggle, the singer-actor shared how he and Ravneet worked three jobs to collect money for his music album.

He told Mashable India, "I used to do three jobs at one point. I did not use to earn a lot, and there are so many singers in Punjab that companies stopped investing and albums became expensive. And every artist would say that they're very talented, where will the music company invest? So that had become a huge problem. There was no concept of taking money from home, so I thought I have to earn it myself only."

Gippy added, "So I started doing three jobs. I would drop off newspapers in the morning, then I would work for 8 to 9 hours at this factory where we would create bricks of marble-like material. We used to work with cement and it was a hard job. Then at night, I and my wife would do cleaning jobs-- mopping and clearing plates at food courts at Crystal mall in Vancouver. While I did my day job, my wife also made sandwiches at Subway. The other two jobs we both shared. She would drive while I would go and drop off newspapers in these boxes outside homes in the morning. But I used to enjoy doing all these jobs."

Gippy's latest movie Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho, a horror-comedy that stars him alongside Jaya Prada and Raj Babbar among others, recently released in the theatres. He has several other projects in the pipeline, including Carry On Jatta 3-- the third instalment of the successful film franchise.

