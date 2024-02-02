Grammy Awards 2024 predictions: Who should win song of the year 2024

Trevor Noah is all set to host this year's highly coveted music night on February 4. However, before the stars actually jump onto the red carpet for the big night, it's but natural for us to speculate who will be winning the Big Four Grammy Awards 2024. The 66th annual ceremony's nominations list praised SZA with nine nods this year, while Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monet and Serban Ghenea came in second with seven. SZA and Taylor Swift are two top-running potential big winners of the upcoming Grammy Awards 2024.(Instagram)

Following the trail, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius and Brandy Clark tied for third highest credits with six nominations each. Who among them will bag the most number of wins this year? Here are our Grammy predictions for the four big awards of the night.

Grammy Awards 2024 Predictions for the big awards

Grammys 2024 Song of the Year nominations:

A&W by Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Butterfly by Jon Batiste

Dance the Night by Dua Lipa

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill by SZA

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish

Predictions: The Song of the Year 2024 category unloaded a mixed bag of potential winners. Despite certain songs gaining the instant trend-worthy title upon their release, like Cyrus' Flowers, and a significant recognition of Del Rey's unique musicality, clear winning names speak for themselves from this list.

As one-of-a-kind R&B number, SZA's Kill Bill bridged the gap between being the critical and commercial success. Leading this year's roster of nominations, SZA secured 9 big recognitions. Although Swift follows the trails with 6 nods, she's managed to be highlighted in all three major categories - Album, Song and Record of the Year.

Both of these artists, in spite of their distinct music styles, could register big wins on the awaited night, while also making history one way or another. With Anti-Hero, Taylor has bagged her seventh nomination in this category. Could this be the song that breaks her win-less streak in this major category? Chances are looking good. While focusing on Swift's insecurities, the Midnights track also chronicles her fame saga.

A third big potential winner possibility is heard in Billie Eilish's What Was I Made for. The melancholically hopeful Barbie soundtrack builds a similar narrative but on a softer note. It has already won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards, could it find another victory at the Grammys?

Grammys 2024 Album of the Year nominations:

World Music Radio by Jon Batiste

The Record by boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monae

Guts by Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights by Taylor Swift

SOS by SZA

Predictions: Will Taylor Swift become the first artist to take home four Album of the Year trophies this year? The Grammys may not be as kind to the public fervor. While there's a great chance that Swift does break the record, especially since she's a clear frontrunner for this win alongside SZA, the Academy has a knack of pulling the unpredictable out of nowhere too.

Will Swift's record-defying synth-pop album with a latent electronic touch defeat SZA's undeniable and eclectic second studio delivery?

Grammys 2024 Record of the Year nominations:

Worship by Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough by boygenius

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish

On My Mama by Victoria Monet

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Kill Bill by SZA

Predictions: Yet again SZA leads this list too. However, with Harry Styles winning Album of the Year in 2023, the unpredictability scale is way high. If the offbeat trend is to follow suit, another deserving hit from this list is Rodrigo's Vampire. Taylor's Anti-Hero may be the solution to all problems, but she has never won in this category before either. Could this be the year she establishes some new firsts?

Grammys 2024 Best New Artist nominations:

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

Victoria Monet

Predictions: If the Grammys are open to honoring a sound unlike another, Ice Spice can be pegged as the indisputable winner of this category. She also won herself a solid spot in the mainstream with the Barbie World and Taylor Swift's Karma features. If not her, Monet is yet another potential name, especially since she is the only ‘New Artist’ of the year who's also listed in another one of the Big Four categories.

Lastly, Gracie Adams comes forward in a close run for the competition. She's achieved a boost through her feature as an opening act for both Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.