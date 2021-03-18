IND USA
Gulabo Sapera: I'm a fighter & fear no situation
Kalbelia folk dancer Gulabo Sapera performing in Lucknow after receiving the Lok Nirmala Award. (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)
Kalbelia folk dancer Gulabo Sapera performing in Lucknow after receiving the Lok Nirmala Award. (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)
Gulabo Sapera: I’m a fighter & fear no situation

“As an artiste I have always yearned for respect — fame and money came along,” said Padma Shri and world celebrated Kalbelia folk dancer Gulabo Sapera after her first stage performance after a year.
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:24 PM IST

When it comes to talking straight from the heart, Padma Shri and world celebrated Kalbelia folk dancer Gulabo Sapera wins it all. “As an artiste I have always yearned for respect, though fame and money came along. At present, the pandemic has turned out to be a very tough phase for folk artistes particularly for those living in small towns,” said the performer and Bigg Boss-11 contestant on her visit to Lucknow.

Sapera gave a stage performance almost after a year. She received the second Lok Nirmala Award initiated by folk singer Malini Awasthi last years in the memory of her mother.

“In Rajasthan the shows are still not happening so folk artistes are facing crisis. We have tried to support them with the help of the government, my personal savings and aid from others but the situation is really bad. Some of them are doing odd jobs along with farming. Imagine, the electricity supply of many houses is disconnected due to lack of funds so, one can imagine what must be the situation of the poor artistes,” she said.

She is, however, confident that things will improve and is determined to quickly complete the construction of her school where she can train more girls.

Gulabo Sapera performing in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Gulabo Sapera performing in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“I’m a fighter and fear no situation. Being the seventh child of my parents, as a newborn I was buried in sand for several hours and still survived (saved by aunt) so, this (pandemic) too shall pass. I feel blessed that I have been instrumental in saving newborn girls in my community. Now, no more girls are killed, and I have taken the responsibility to train them in dancing,” she said.

She was evicted very early in her stint of Bigg Boss. “I did not go with an agenda nor get into unnecessarily fight. I represent folk art and Rajasthan so I can’t put my prestige down. But, given a chance I would again like to take up other offers on TV. Bas, jo bhi karengey izzat ke sath karengey!”

