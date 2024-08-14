Happy Birthday Sunidhi Chauhan: 5 of her most underrated songs which prove her versatility

Sunidhi Chauhan has been ruling the musical charts for decades. As a playback singer, she has given the biggest hits, be it a Dhoom Machale, a Sheila Ki Jawaani or a Beedi. But, the singer is also trustworthy when it comes to romantic numbers, singing in her lower register. What better occasion to pick some of her most underrated songs on the occasion of her birthday? (Also read: Sunidhi Chauhan says she has not been paid after singing in many movies: ‘You don’t want to hurt anybody's ego') Sunidhi Chauhan has sung a variety of genres in her career.

Yaaram from Ek Thi Daayan

A criminally underrated song in the oeuvre of Chauhan's career is definitely the romantic number Yaaram from Emraan Hashmi-starrer Ek Thi Daayan. The singer gives incredible texture and energy to Gulzar's cheeky lyrics, and instantly lifts the mood of the composition from Vishal Bharadwaj. It is one of those songs which you hear and it continues to linger in the memory for days.

Darkhaast from Shivaay

Sunidhi Chauhan matches the high notes of this track along with Arijit Singh with total abandon, gifting a beautiful romantic track. It is one of those tracks where Sunidhi also gets to flex both her lower and higher registers, circling the many emotions of doubt and ecstasy in one big sweep.

Mere Haath Mein from Fannaa

It's a song that continues to feel as fresh as it was when it was released two decades ago. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, Mere Haath Main gave Sunidhi the rare chance to do a soft romantic song at a time when she was predominantly singing big registers. Opposite Sonu Nigam, her voice adds the perfect foil as the lines touch on the timelessness of love and companionship.

Pingra Tod Ke from Simran

The film might not have worked for many reasons, but there's no way a Sunidhi Chauhan track won't work. Such was the case for the soulful Pinjra Tod Ke in Simran, where Sunidhi's voice fills the gap in the protagonist's unrelenting quest for independence.

Te Amo from Dum Maaro Dum

Although Ash King sang the larger part of this romantic number from the music album Dum Maaro Dum, I distinctly remember this song because of Sunidhi's verse. Her voice echoes midway through this gorgeously written song as if like a female counterpart to all the experiences the woman feels as she grows to love this person a little more each passing day. Sunidhi blends restlessness, fear, and mischief beautifully in her rendition, making the track memorable. Listen to the female version as well, where she hits the subtler notes on the same lines.