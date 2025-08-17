Has Jimin left BTS? Why fans are calling out HYBE for ‘sidelining’ him

BTS fans were left wondering if Jimin had quit the boy band, and took to X to vent their frustration. BTS, or Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band whose members include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Jimin was away from BTS, due to mandatory military service in South Korea, and was only discharged this year.(Instagram/j.m)

Notably, Jimin was away from BTS, due to mandatory military service in South Korea, and was only discharged this year. There have also been rumors in the past of Jimin going solo, but they never came to pass.

So, why did fans think that Jimin had left BTS? Here's what happened.

Fans worried that Jimin might have left BTS - here's why

All fears started when BTS, on its official X page, shared info about BTS Movie Weeks' 16 Epilogue: Young Forever.

‘ARMY you ready?’, the band asked. Movie Weeks is a global cinema event that was announced by Hybe, the entertainment company which represents BTS.

However, Jimin was not seen in this video, which led to many asking for the video to be checked, since it was ‘missing’ one of the seven band members.

“We request you to look into the video being shared which missed out on one of the 7 members, Park Jimin. BTS is 7. Kindly do the needful edits,” a page on X commented. Another said, "The proper course of action would be to delete this and re-upload a proper teaser that includes Jimin. Remember, BTS is 7.

Yet another called it “Disrespectful, Disappointing, Unprofessional,” and added, “WE LOVE YOU JIMIN. WITH JIMIN TILL THE END.”

People began asking whether Jimin was not a part of BTS anymore. “Is Jimin not part of BTS anymore? What kind of OFFICIAL BTS content is this that excludes one of your BIGGEST moneymakers? How hard is it to include a few seconds of him in this 54-sec clip? HYBE RESPECT JIMIN,” said one.

Many others called for Hybe to ‘respect’ Jimin.

However, Jimin remains a part of BTS and there are no reports of him having left the band. The social media chatter appears to link back to this video, which had left fans confused, given Jimin's exclusion from it.

As for BTS, the band plans a new tour and album in 2026. They made the announcement in July, and said they would be headed to the US to work on their music.