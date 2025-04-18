Jimin talks with fans about life after military discharge; wonders if he could grow his hair, wear earrings, try perfume

BTS Jimin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, interacted with fans on Friday. Taking to Weverse, Jimin teased fans and also shared about his life. Jimin interacted with the BTS ARMY less than two months before his scheduled discharge. (Also Read | Ateez beats BTS' Jimin, Blackpink's Lisa for K-pop Artist of the Year win: iHeartRadio Music Awards) BTS' Jimin spoke to fans after a long time.

Jimin talks with fans about life after military discharge

Many fans asked Jimin to reply to them, promising that they would do certain tasks such as doing "100 pushups", scoring "100 in the Math test" and "singing in front of the workplace". Responding to them, Jimin said, "You guys we need proof for this. How can I get proof? (Laughs) looking forward to your test paper with 100 on it." He also said, "You guys are saying huge stuff.. I request proof for this too." Replying to another BTS ARMY, Jimin said, "Huh, goodness, prove this too."

Jimin wonders if he can grow his hair, wear earrings and perfume

A fan asked Jimin about his thoughts before going to bed. Jimin replied, "Lately I've been thinking how long do I grow my hair out once I'm out, would it grow fast? Would I still be able to wear earrings? Or is it closed? Should I change my dressing style? I've never worn perfume, should I try?"

Jimin talks about BTS' albums

He also wrote, "I've been working out, so dancing (again) wouldn't be that difficult, right? What song should I perform? What kind of album would we be making in the future to start our story? What kind of journey would my 30s be? I want to perform on stage for a long time without getting hurt."

Jimin shares if he will dye his hair

A fan wrote, "During the time you weren't around, I tried to have other thoughts, but my heart tore apart. Bangtan is my only love." Jimin said, "I didn't have any other thoughts during the time I couldn't see you, but you're still my love." A person said, "I can imagine your hair already. Are you gonna dye it??" Jimin replied, "Shouldn't I have to come and grow it out first?"

When a fan asked if Jungkook was next to him, Jimin said, "Yup, he is (laughs)." A comment read, "Jimin, hurry and come!! I'm growing old here waiting for you guys." "We're in this together," replied Jimin.

More about Jimin, BTS

Jimin, along with RM, Suga, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook enlisted in the Korean military in 2023. They are scheduled to get discharged sometime in June this year. Jin and J-Hope have already completed their military service.