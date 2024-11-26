'He was very down to earth': Mohammed Rafi's son Shahid Rafi remembers him as loving father at IFFI 2024

Mohammed Rafi's unparalleled versatility, from peppy beats to soulful melodies, earned him the title of the greatest and most influential singer of the Indian subcontinent. His ability to mould his voice to each actor's persona was unparalleled, and his repertoire, which includes over a thousand Hindi films and numerous Indian languages, demonstrates his exceptional talent. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan was confused with tennis star Vijay Amritraj in New York. Read on to know how he reacted to it) Mohammed Rafi's son Shahid Rafi recalled the great singer as a father.

Mohammed Rafi's son Shahid Rafi recalled the great singer as a father and as an artiste whose voice can never be forgotten. He shared some of his favourite tracks sung by him.

What Shahid Rafi said

In a conversation with ANI, he remembered the legendary singer as a father and said, “He was a true father. We miss him definitely. He was a excellent husband. In fact. dad never used to socialize, he always used to be with his family, used to play around with us. He was very down to earth, very soft-spoken, very charitable.”The organisers have included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

More details

"I'm really surprised 45 years and still I mean people remember him in such a manner so about like in you. I mean wherever I go. I mean they just talk about that. I mean they just remember him. I mean throughout the year, not only this year I'm talking about. But anytime there are so many shows going on of my father Rafi, so many shows going on all over the world," added Shahid.

Mohammed Rafi has sung numerous songs, including 'Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Naa Paoge', 'Yun Hi Tum Mujhse Baat', 'Yeh Jo Chilmun Hai', 'Mera Man Tera Pyaasa', 'Kitna Pyara Vada', among others.

Shahid shared that it is difficult to select his favourite songs but two of them are close to his heart and makes him emotional while listening to them, "'Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Naa Paoge' and 'Dil Ka Soona Saaz Tarana Dhundega', are few of the tracks that I feel are just apt for my father."

Mohammed Rafi was born on December 24, 1924, and was always considered to be the most talented and great singer of his time. Rafi's incredible journey from modest beginnings to becoming a musical sensation is the epitome of skill and determination. From singing romantic, emotional songs, qawwalis, ghazals and bhajans to classical and party numbers, he excelled in all. He received six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award.

In 1967, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India. Rafi worked with many music directors, most notably Naushad Ali. In the late 1950s and 1960s, he worked with other composers of the era, such as OP Nayyar, Shankar Jaikishan, SD Burman and Roshan.

The legendary and evergreen singer passed away on July 31, 1980. His melodies are still loved by music lovers and they will continue to create an impact on coming generations.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

(With inputs from ANI)