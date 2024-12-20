Honey Singh recalls ‘wishing for death' as he talks about fighting mental illness in his documentary: ‘I saw hell’

Honey Singh's much-awaited documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous has finally been released on Netflix. In the documentary film, the singer and rapper talked about his struggles with mental health and recalled getting suspicious symptoms during his tour with Shah Rukh Khan. Honey Singh talks about fighting mental illness in his documentary.

Honey Singh recalls facing suspicious symptoms

Honey recalled how Shah Rukh asked him to join him on the Slam Tour and he agreed to it, "We were on a flight to America the next day. We went back and forth to America for four days. I started getting suspicious symptoms that someone was staging a conspiracy against me to trap me and file a case against me. I didn't understand what was happening," he stated as per Times of India.

He further recalled how he trimmed his hair so as not to perform on stage and said, "Somebody spread the rumours that Shah Rukh Khan slapped Honey Singh. That man loves me so much, he could never slap me. I'll tell you what happened. When they took me to the Chicago show, I didn't want to do it. I felt that I would die during the show. I was not getting ready. Everyone including my management team asked me why. I said, "No, I'm not going." I went to the washroom. I took a trimmer and trimmed my hair. I asked, "How will you make me perform now?" They said, "We'll make you wear a hat." I said firmly that I would not go. I grabbed a coffee mug and hit myself on the head."

Honey Singh on fighting bipolar disorder

Honey Singh then revealed that he was fighting bipolar disorder and said, "It was bipolar disorder. There were psychotic symptoms as well. What happens then is that your mind goes out of control. You start seeing dreams while you're awake. I would get scared even when my maid used to come thinking she'd be laughing at me, she was wiping blood off the floor, etc. It was a weird feeling. I thought I'd never be able to meet my parents again. I saw hell. I wished for death every day. I grew my hair and beard. I would just spend my days sleeping, crying, and not meeting anyone. I would stare at the moon, and how it changes every night. I used to think I must have been staring at the moon for 6-7 hours but it would only be 15 minutes. My days would not come to an end. I used to stay in a room. I used to feel that somebody was going to die. That's why there were 'paaths' being done in the house. I thought I was going to die and that's why these 'paaths' were being done in the house."

Honey's documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous, directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, shows moments from the rapper’s personal and professional life, including heartfelt accounts from his family, friends, and collaborators. Being touted as a “deeply personal portrayal”, the project will give a glimpse into his rise, fall and journey of paving his comeback.