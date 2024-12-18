Honey Singh says he has no competition, takes an indirect dig at Badshah: ‘Mere haters meri hi aulaade hai’

India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan is all set to welcome rapper, singer, and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh as the special guest for its Christmas celebrations. During the show, the rapper and singer will be seen talking about his competition in the industry. Honey Singh says he has no competition in the industry.

Honey Singh says he has no competition in the rap industry

Honey will be seen getting candid and talking about the rapping scenario in India. On being asked about his competition in the rapping industry Honey responded saying, “First of all, I’m not even in the rap scene. I write a little, I sing a little. Jo main karta hu, mujhse behtar karne waale kam hai aur mujhse bekaar karne waale bahut saare. Mujh jaisa karne waala koi nahi hai, toh mera koi competition nahi hai. Half of them are my own descendants. Dekho mere haters ko hate mat karo, wo meri hi aulaade hai, woh meri hi hai nustle, kabhi karte the judge hustle (What I do, no one does it better than me and there are more who are worse than me. No one does it like me, so there's no competition. See, don't hate my haters, they are my children, who once used to judge hustle.)”

The last line seemed like a dig at Badshah, as he used to judge Hustle, and now it's being judged by rappers Raftaar and Ikka.

Honey Singh at AP Dhillon concert

Meanwhile, recently, Honey surprised the fans with his surprise entry at AP Dhillon's concert in Gurgaon. His entry on his new song, Millionaire, made fans go crazy. The singer and rapper was seen grooving to Jine Mera Dil Luteya and This Party Getting Hot during the show

This weekend on India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan

India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan is a dance reality show judged by Remo D'Souza, Geeta Kapoor, and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Harsh Limbachiyaa. This weekend, Honey will be gracing the show. In a festive twist, Santa Claus makes a grand entrance, and from his bag of gifts, a series of unique challenges will emerge that test the teams’ creativity, skill, and teamwork. But it was in the Desi Prop Challenge where the competition heats up, as Geeta Maa sends Akash Thapa and Tejas Verma to take on the challenge, while Malaika sends her warriors—Saumya Kamble, Debparna Goswami, and Pratik Utekar—to bring them down.