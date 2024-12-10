Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous trailer: Docu-drama captures singer's cry for help and special shoutout from Salman Khan

The wait is over as the trailer for the documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous has been released, offering a glimpse into the life of India's music sensation, Yo Yo Honey Singh. The trailer promises a deeply personal and introspective look at Honey Singh's life, chronicling his journey from humble beginnings in a windowless home to his phenomenal rise as a music icon. Also read: Honey Singh reveals he once spent ₹38 lakh in one night at a party in Dubai club: 'Teen credit card lage the' Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous will premiere on December 20 on Netflix.

The trailer also shows that the makers have not shied away from exploring the controversial aspect of Honey Singh’s life. It also delves into the setbacks he faced due to controversy surrounding his lyrics, and his subsequent fall from the heights of fame.

About the trailer

The trailer of the documentary was released by Netflix on Tuesday. The project captures Honey Singh's journey, from his swift rise to fame to his disappearance and subsequent struggles.

The trailer opens with old footage of Honey in his younger days where he is seen playing a sitar. It goes on to put the spotlight on his humble upbringing as the musician takes one inside his home where he lived for most of his life. The house has no windows, and Honey mentioned in the trailer that it didn’t stop him from dreaming big.

The trailer then shows his rise to fame, with clips from his studio, stage shows and music videos. Superstar Salman Khan also makes an appearance in the trailer, where he applauds Honey for his craft.

“Honey has got this one superb thing which nobody else has, which is 'Yo Yo Honey Singh' (sic),” Salman said.

The trailer also shows his downfall by focusing on his legal woes after being accused of creating vulgar songs. He also talked about disappearing from the scene in the video, and health struggles.

The trailer comes packed with emotions with Honey Singh mentioning at one point that he saw hell. His parents also make a rare appearance in the trailer and are seen getting emotional while remembering the moment when Honey reached out to them for help.

The documentary also traces his comeback, and his dream to take over the music scene once again.

Team speaks up

For Honey Singh, the project is very personal, and a medium to narrate his side of the story. “For years, there have been countless conjectures about me in the media, and I have never really shared my side of the story. This documentary is the right opportunity to tell my story. My fans have always stood by me, even in my absence, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” he said in a statement, adding, “This docu-film goes beyond the spotlight to reveal the real me — the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I'm excited to finally share my journey with the world”.

Director Mozez Singh revealed that Honey gave him “unprecedented access into his life”. “The fact that he has trusted me with his story has been a real moment of truth for me, not just as a filmmaker but as a human being too,” he shared.

Talking about the project, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, producers of the documentary, shared, “We are excited to share the untold aspects of the journey of one of India’s most beloved music icons—there’s hardly anyone who hasn’t grooved to at least one of his songs, and now is the time to get to know the real him, unfiltered”.

About the project

The documentary will show moments from the rapper’s personal and professional life, including heartfelt accounts from his family, friends, and collaborators. Being touted as a “deeply personal portrayal”, the project will give a glimpse into Honey Singh’s rise, fall and journey of paving his comeback. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous will premiere on December 20 on Netflix.