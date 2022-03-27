Honey Singh's dramatic physical transformation leaves fans impressed, they say: 'Welcome back old Yo Yo'

Yo Yo Honey Singh has shared a new picture that has taken the internet by storm. The rapper took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share a picture that showed off his well-built biceps and shoulder muscles. Fans were impressed with his dramatic transformation and dropped fire and red heart emojis on the post. Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh shares first post since his statement on wife's domestic violence allegations, see here

The picture showed Honey Singh in a bluish-green tank top, black track pants, and bright green sneakers, with a gold chain around his neck. He was also wearing sunglasses as he struck his signature pose for the camera. It was clicked before he went for his live show in Hyderabad. He captioned it, "Let's roll Hyderabad tonight!! Club Prism." Fans were happy to see him looking fitter than ever, and one commented, "You are the legend of our generation, sir. May God bless you always and keep rocking...stay healthy."

Others welcomed him back to being fit. One wrote, "Yo Yo is back in his original figure," while another commented, "Welcome back old Yo Yo." A third one wrote, "Aab toh aisa lagta hai ki wapas dekhne milega aapna 2012 wala Singh shaab (It looks like we will get a chance to once again see the Singh Saab from 2012) #sher #yoyohoneysingh love you paaji love from Goa." One commented, "Old vibe is about to come."

Honey Singh's friends from the entertainment industry were also all praises for his makeover. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Paaji” and added fire emojis to his comment, while singer Juggy D said, “Yes, bro. Looking good.” Singer Jassi Sidhu joked “Jatta, stop copying my body now.” Singer Jazzy B encouraged Honey saying, "No pain, no gain," while DJ Goddess called it "beast mode." Director Mozez Singh, singers Sukh-E and Simar Kaur, dropped fire emojis. DJ Chetas commented "Fit AF," adding fire emojis.

Honey Singh has been performing live shows across different cities these days. He was recently in the news after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence case against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON