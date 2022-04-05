Jasbir Jassi says he can’t sing dirty lyrics: Punjabi audience will not spare me

Singer Jasbir Jassi has been around in the music industry for long enough to decide what he is okay and not okay with. Money doesn’t lure him enough to sing objectionable lyrics.

“A lot of my songs had created some sort of controversy on YouTube. I have left many, because I always ensure that the lyrics are not bad. Kharab hote hain toh nahi gaata,” says the Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di and Koka singer, who recently sung Ye Luthrey.

He cites the example of a line from London Thumakda (Queen, 2013). Jassi explains, “The line went like ‘Latte di chaadar, uthhe honeymoon kar mahiya, aavo saamne… tera ki size hai ve dass mahiya’ (You’ll have your honeymoon inside a woollen blanket, he will come in front of you and you will ask him his size). Main nahi gaa sakta, Punjabi log mujhe maarenge bauhaut. The atmosphere in Punjab today is such that if you sing really dirty lyrics, people won’t let you even eat at dhabas. Whoever sings dirty songs, unki aisi-taisi kar rakhi hai logon ne.”

We further confirm with him if he was offered London Thumakda, and he clarifies, “No, I was not, but I have left a lot of similar songs offered to me. If I reveal the names, then there will be another controversy.”

He looks at it as a responsibility to the people of his home town. Jassi continues, “I owe it to Punjab. We have learnt music properly and reached this point. So singing something like all this is very difficult. I have to take Punjab and move forward, we are connected to our roots, we have a responsibility towards society too.”