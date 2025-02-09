Jay-Z & Eminem’s ‘Renegade’ contract up for sale: A rare piece of hip-hop history

The original contract between Jay-Z and Eminem for their legendary track Renegade is now up for grabs. Moments In Time, a collectibles company, has secured the rare production agreement, signed by both artists and is listing it for $35,000, TMZ reports. Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central," on June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(AP)

Jay-Z & Eminem’s historic deal

Back in 2001, Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records partnered with Eminem’s Angry Blonde Productions to bring Renegade to life. The deal was signed just 10 days before the song was officially released. Notably, both artists signed with their real names—Shawn Carter and Marshall Mathers—making the document even more special for collectors.

Renegade was the only feature on Jay-Z’s The Blueprint, an album that dropped on September 11, 2001, and went on to receive perfect ratings from The Source, XXL, and Vibe. The track boosted Eminem’s street credibility and reinforced Jay-Z’s dominance, even playing a role in Nas’ infamous Ether diss against Jay.

A moment sealed in history

Following the album’s release, Jay-Z and Eminem performed Renegade on the rooftop of The David Letterman Show. Now, fans and collectors have a chance to own a tangible piece of that moment.

The 14-page agreement letter is listed as a“Unique contract signed by Eminem and Jay Z,” on the official website of Moments In Time.

Renegade was first recorded by Eminem and Royce da 5’9” as part of their hip-hop duo, Bad Meets Evil. When Royce was working on his debut album Rock City, his label, Interscope Records, allowed only one Eminem collaboration. He chose the title track, leaving Renegade unreleased.

When Jay-Z asked Eminem to contribute to The Blueprint, Eminem originally planned to give him a different beat but didn’t have access to the recording reel. With time running out, he offered Renegade instead. After Royce gave his approval, Jay-Z replaced Royce’s verses with his own, and Eminem mixed the final track.