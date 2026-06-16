Jelly Roll divorce: Bunnie XO posts cryptic Instagram story about love amid reports of split

Country star Jelly Roll has reportedly filed for divorce from Bunnie XO, his wife of almost a decade. The papers were reportedly filed in May, in Tennessee, as per TMZ.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are reportedly divorcing after almost a decade of marriage.(X/@Leigha_Sapienti)

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Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord is a podcast host known for Dumb Blonde. She was also a sex worker, but quit in 2023, years after marrying Jelly Roll in 2016.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's marriage has seen quite a few ups and downs including cheating. Jelly Roll recalled on an October 2025 episode of the Human School podcast “One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife.” The couple also had plans to undergo IVF reportedly.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie also reportedly split briefly in 2018. During their marriage, Bunnie has been stepmom to Bailee Ann DeFord and son Noah Buddy DeFord, Jelly Roll's kids from his previous relationships.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Jelly Roll reveals dramatic 100-pound weight loss transformation and diet routine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Jelly Roll reveals dramatic 100-pound weight loss transformation and diet routine {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The singer also noted that they became stronger after the cheating incident and the couple had even renewed their vows in 2023. Hence the news of the split has left many fans wondering as to what might be the cause. Why are Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO divorcing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer also noted that they became stronger after the cheating incident and the couple had even renewed their vows in 2023. Hence the news of the split has left many fans wondering as to what might be the cause. Why are Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO divorcing? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per TMZ the divorce was a mutual decision made by the two of them and is a private family matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per TMZ the divorce was a mutual decision made by the two of them and is a private family matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the couple has not officially commented on reports of their split, Bunnie XO put up cryptic Instagram posts. Bunnie XO Instagram posts amid Jelly Roll divorce report {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the couple has not officially commented on reports of their split, Bunnie XO put up cryptic Instagram posts. Bunnie XO Instagram posts amid Jelly Roll divorce report {{/usCountry}}

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Bunnie XO's cryptic Instagram posts amid Jelly Roll divorce news has drawn a lot of attention.

One Instagram story came before the TMZ article was published. It featured Bunnie XO vibing to Nickleback's This is How You Remind Me. The choice of the lyrics is telling, because the part she chose for her story goes – "It's not like you didn't know that/I said, "I love you," and I swear I still do/And it must have been so bad/'Cause livin' with me must have damn near killed you."

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In another story, Bunnie XO spoke directly about love.

“Come here, let me show you what love feels like," she shared. It appeared to be a screenshot of a message and the background song Bunnie XO chose was J Cole's Power Trip.

Bunnie XO Instagram story screenshot. (Instagram/xomgitsbunnie)

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The reports of the split has also brought the couple's net worth into focus.

Jelly Roll vs Bunnie XO net worth

Jelly Roll's net worth as of 2026 is about $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Meanwhile, Bunnie XO's net worth is not readily accessible. However, a Kenya-based publication reported it was around $7 million. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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