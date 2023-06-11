Home / Entertainment / Music / Jennie leaves Melbourne concert midway due to ill health, agency releases health update

Jennie leaves Melbourne concert midway due to ill health, agency releases health update

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 11, 2023 09:07 PM IST

Blackpink member Jeannie had to stop her concert in Melbourne as she wasn't feeling well. Now, her agency YG Entertainment has shared an update.

Blackpink member Jennie had to recently leave a concert in Melbourne, Australia midway due to ill health. The singer is on her Born Pink Tour across the world. After she left the show early, her agency YG Entertainment issues a statement on her behalf. They said that Jennie was upset about what happened and apologised for the same. (Also read: BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie break the internet as they are spotted holding hands. Watch)

Jennie could not finish her concert in Melbourne.(AFP)

YG Entertainment's statement

The agency sent out the following statement on WeVerse:

Hello, we're YG Entertainment.

During the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th (today), she couldn't be on stage until the end due to her poor condition.

We apologize to the fans who supported BLACKPINK and came to the venue, and we ask for your understanding.

Jenny showed her willingness to push ahead with the performance until the end, but immediately took measures to ensure sufficient rest and stability with the recommendation of medical staff on the spot.

Jenny felt sorry for not being able to stay with her fans until the end and expressed her intention to recover quickly.

We will do our best to support Jenny to recover her condition as soon as possible. I ask for your understanding once again.

Thank you.

Fans are worried

Fans of the singer bombarded social media with good wishes for her health. “Being healthy and happy is the most important thing. please don’t think about anything because you are the best jennie,” wrote a fan. “Nothing matters in the whole world more than your health. Jennie, you’re so precious to us. take all the time u need to rest. we will wait,” wrote another. “Get well soon Jennie.. let us see your beautiful smile that warms our hearts as soon as possible,” read a tweet.

Jennie's recent appearances

Jennie was most recently seen on new HBO show The Idol. She plays a pop star in the show that stars The Weekend and Lily Rose Depp in the lead. She was at Cannes Film Festival to promote the show.

Also, she joined Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya as the brand ambassador of Bulgari at an event in Venice.

jennie blackpink
jennie blackpink
Sunday, June 11, 2023
