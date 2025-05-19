Jin pleads fans not to grab his hand after person attempted to kiss him at BTS Festa: 'It hurts, just lightly touch'

BTS member Jin interacted with fans at the Hi-Seokjin event recently and urged them not to grab his hands. As translated by X (formerly Twitter user, @ai_jiminily, Jin also gave a condition as to when the BTS ARMY shouldn't click his photos. 'Worldwide handsome' Jin also reiterated that he is good-looking. (Also Read | BTS Festa: Fans face sexual assault charges for kissing Jin at hug event, officials respond) BTS' Jin had several requests for fans at an event held recently.

Jin calls himself handsome

Speaking with the fans at the event, Jin teased them, saying that he feels like he has become a movie star. Smiling, he said, "Since I'm giving ment in front of this theatre screen, I kinda feel like I've become a movie actor. I (do think) am handsome."

Jin asks fans to touch his hand gently

Jin also requested the BTS ARMY not to grab his hand as it hurts. "So now, we're gonna do the Hi-Seokjin event, but when you grab (my) hands, it hurts. So, just lightly touch. For the foreigners, please don't grab, touch, please. Ah, okay, thank you. Okay, everyone, so now we'll start right away," said Jin.

Why did Jin ask fans not to click pics

The BTS singer also told fans when not to click photos. “Everyone. It's fine when you're taking pictures or videos of me when it's from your seat, but if you're taking pictures or recording when you come like this, I'll come out ugly. I'll get stressed if I see that kind of photo, ya know, so when you come here, please put your phone in your pocket.”

The singer recently released his second solo album, Echo and has been attending events. He not only promoted his new album but also met his fans.

Jin and BTS Festa fan row

Jin's request to his fans to not grab his hand comes months after a person tried to forcibly kiss him at the BTS Festa event last year.

On June 14 2024, Seoul Songpa Police Station confirmed that they had received a complaint through the National Petition System regarding a potential violation of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act as per Soompi. Later, a BTS fan wrote on an online fan community that they had reported individuals who attempted to kiss Jin.

On June 13, Jin held an in-person event for BTS FESTA where he greeted fans and offered hugs, or handshakes, to 1000 fans following his discharge from the South Korean military. Most of his fans interacted with Jin respectfully. Pictures and videos that emerged online showed Jin quickly turning his face away.