‘Who is this diva?’: Joe Jonas embraces full drag look in new TikTok video. Watch

Singer Joe Jonas unveiled a surprising new side of himself on TikTok, embracing his playful alter ego by dressing up in drag. In a lighthearted video shared on social media, the singer showcased his fun and carefree personality, leaving fans delighted and entertained by his bold and humorous transformation. Also read: Joe Jonas spotted kissing mystery woman in Paris, months after Sophie Turner divorce The singer posted a video to TikTok showing himself dressed up in drag.

Joe Jonas' drag debut

In a video shared via TikTok on January 16, Joe, 35, showed himself dressed in drag. In the six-second clip, the Jonas Brothers star is seen sporting a full face of makeup, a layered bob wig, and a black satin low-cut dress. The musician’s clip shows him wearing red lipstick, blush, eyeliner and mascara.

He lip synced over a popular TikTok sound bite, which said, “I’m going roller skating, don’t touch my stuff!” It is an audio from the 1990s horror TV show, Are You Afraid of the Dark?

In the caption, Joe simply posted an emoji of someone getting their nails painted.

Fans react

Fans immediately took to Joe’s comment section to share their excitement over the unexpected video, with the skincare, body care and hair care brand Kiehl’s commenting, “Who is this diva??”

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” another shocked viewer wrote, while a third person added, “Not on my Bingo card this year but here we are.”

A fourth fan joked that the looming US TikTok ban was “getting to” the Jonas Brothers member. “No I actually have so many questions,” commented another perplexed fan.

One wrote, “I’m obsessed with this I can’t explain it”. Many others thought Joe resembled Selma Blair or Patti Lupone, with one writing, “Tell me why I thought this was Selma Blair”.

Joe did not elaborate on why he was dressed in drag. However, he was recently spotted in Toronto, Canada, on the set of brother Nick Jonas’ upcoming holiday movie starring wife Priyanka Chopra.

More about Joe Jonas

Joe’s life has changed significantly over the past few years. In September 2023, he filed for divorce from now-ex wife Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two daughters: Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2. His second solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, released in October 2024. In an interview with Billboard earlier that year, Joe spoke about the process of creating his latest project, calling it both “scary” and “freeing” post-divorce.

“I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here. I was going through a lot of life changes, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet,” he said.